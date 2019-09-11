LEWISTON – There will be a meeting to replay to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare new ruling that parents or others can change the gender on a live birth certificate. This is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Lewiston state office building, 1118 F. Street, third floor conference room. Attend to express an opinion on the matter.

