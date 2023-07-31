Boise author Josh Lowry’s debut fantasy novel is set in the town of Seaside, a small village modeled after McCall that the main character Sophie leaves to discover the truth about her life.
Sophie’s journey in “The Glass Frog,” mirrors his own, as Lowry left his hometown of McCall after graduating from McCall-Donnelly High School in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.