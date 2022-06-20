The Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Monday, June 13. This comes after the excessive rainfall throughout the weekend, which caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in localized flooding that is impacting homes and private properties in the area.
The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management responded throughout the weekend to calls of rising water.
June 14, Nez Perce County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.