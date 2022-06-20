Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Monday, June 13. This comes after the excessive rainfall throughout the weekend, which caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in localized flooding that is impacting homes and private properties in the area.

The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management responded throughout the weekend to calls of rising water.

June 14, Nez Perce County

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments