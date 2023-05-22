Following the May 6 Nez Perce Tribal Executive Council (NPTEC) elections, Rachel Edwards retained her position, defeating challenger Gabriel Bohnee for seat 1. Challengers Ferris Paisano III and Ashton Picard defeated incumbents Quintin Ellenwood and Tonia Garcia for seats 2 and 3, respectively.
The three elected members join Shirley Allman, Elizabeth Arthur-Attao, Mary Jane Miles, Ryan Oatman, Samuel N. Penney and Shannon Wheeler on the nine-member council.
