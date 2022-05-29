The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from agricultural producers and forest landowners from Idaho for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). Agricultural producers and forest landowners looking to build on conservation efforts while strengthening their operation can apply for technical and financial assistance through CSP.
While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) accepts CSP applications year-round, Idaho producers and landowners should apply by June 24, 2022 to be considered for funding in the current cycle.
May 26, Cottonwood Chronicle
