County and city officials said Monday they hope to have new no-wake zones on Payette Lake and Lake Cascade in place by next summer’s boating season.

Valley County commissioners and council member from McCall and Cascade reviewed the latest version of the Valley County Waterways Management Plan, which calls for expanded no-wake zones.

