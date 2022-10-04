Mick Zenner, 18, and his cousin, Bridger Kennedy, pulled off a very successful cornhole tournament as a senior project to raise funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane.
Out of the challenges Mick faced was born the desire to be a blessing to the Shriners Hospital. Through Shriners Mick received the care and attention which made such a difference in his life. He wanted to somehow give back. Shriners Hospital has been with him all the way. He appreciates their dedication and efforts on his behalf. He is anxious to see the faces of the staff when he delivers the funds.
