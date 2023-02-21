Regional News standing
The Senate Education Committee approved a controversial, $45 million education savings accounts bill. Even before the hearings began Tuesday, five of the committee’s nine members had signed on as sponsors or cosponsors.

The outcome — Wednesday’s 6-3 committee vote — was predictable. But the hearings were more than just a mere formality. They instead provided insight into how Idahoans look at their local schools, and education’s role in society.

