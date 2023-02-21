The Senate Education Committee approved a controversial, $45 million education savings accounts bill. Even before the hearings began Tuesday, five of the committee’s nine members had signed on as sponsors or cosponsors.
The outcome — Wednesday’s 6-3 committee vote — was predictable. But the hearings were more than just a mere formality. They instead provided insight into how Idahoans look at their local schools, and education’s role in society.
Supporters say the Idaho ESAs will put school choice into motion by putting money into the hands of parents. The $5,950-per-student ESAs will make private school or homeschooling more affordable for more parents. Market pressures, they say, will encourage innovation in public schools, and drive out wokeness from the classroom.
Critics say competition is a false promise, especially in rural communities, where private and parochial school offerings are scarce. As their argument goes, the ESA programs will use state dollars to subsidize private schools in urban areas, at the expense of rural schools. As the ESA program grows and its price tag swells, they said, rural schools will have no choice but to go back to taxpayers for help.
This week, lawmakers had a chance to hear from people beyond the Statehouse bubble, on one of the year’s most divisive education bills rattling around the Statehouse. This week was certainly not the last word in the ESAs/school choice debate.
For now, SB 1038 is the bill up for debate. The debate prompted Idahoans to talk about something more fundamental: what education means to them.
