On Dec. 10, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Adams County Dispatch received a priority 911 call regarding an industrial accident in Hells Canyon. According to callers, contract employees working on securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam experienced a significant landslide, sending tons of rock and debris onto the work crew and equipment below.
Adams County and Baker County deputies arrived at the scene and found that one of the workers was suspended in the air with a boom and bucket to conduct his work. The employee, identified as Stacy Keen (39) of Tillamook, Ore., had been struck by multiple pieces of rock and debris and was killed as a result.
