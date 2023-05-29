The FBI is investigating an assault of a federal officer that occurred Friday morning, May 19, at the West Face Parking Lot/Trailhead near Highway 55 on the Payette National Forest. The assault occurred when law enforcement personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, McCall Police Department and Idaho State Fish and Game attempted to apprehend three individuals with federal arrest warrants.
An officer-involved shooting occurred, and an armed suspect was injured. Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in custody. Two additional suspects were taken into custody and booked for federal arrest warrants.
