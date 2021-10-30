Car crash photo

A white 2001 Subaru Forester crashed into a ditch on Oct. 23, in the area of Gilbert Grd. and Hwy 12.

 Contributed photo

OROFINO – On Oct. 23, at approximately 0133 hours (1:33 a.m.), the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a call involving a single vehicle crash in the area of Gilbert Grd. and Hwy 12. The vehicle was a white 2001 Subaru Forester occupied by Bailey Cregger, of Kamiah. Cregger stated that he was on his way home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to crash into a ditch about 100 meters east of the intersection of Hwy 12 and Gilbert Grd. Cregger was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Oct. 24, The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

