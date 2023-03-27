Regional News standing
On March 24, at approximately 4:29 a.m., Idaho State Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to a fatality crash on US95 near milepost 286, in Nez Perce County, Idaho. A 75-year-old woman from Seattle, Wash. driving a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on US95. A 49-year-old male and his 48-year-old female passenger from Lewiston, Idaho driving a Chevy Equinox were traveling northbound on US95. The preliminary investigation indicates the Camry appears to have crossed left of center and the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver and passenger of the Equinox were not wearing seat belts and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Camry was pronounced deceased on scene. She was wearing a seat belt. Traffic on US95 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation.

March 24, Idaho State Police release

