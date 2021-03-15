With the recent influx of metal storage containers in use and in the effort to clean up some of the residential properties, questions arise in how to enforce the City’s Nuisance Ordinance. Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler was asked to meet with Orofino City Council members at the regular meeting held Feb. 23, to help clarify the civil and criminal proceedings as related to enforcement of the Ordinance.
Tyler reminded the council that “there is a fine line of Constitutionality involved, in telling people what they can and cannot do with their own land.”
March 3, Clearwater Tribune
