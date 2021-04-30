Lewiston Police arrested a 20-year-old man at about 6:30 p.m. on April 29 for burglary and malicious injury to property in regard to this case. Lance J. Anittila was taken into custody without incident in the 800 block of 20th Street in Lewiston due to his prior criminal record.
Lewiston Police responded to 1114 9th Avenue in Lewiston at about 6:52 a.m. on April 27, for the report of a broken window on the former Lewiston High School building. Officers found the building had been entered through a broken window and several thousand dollars’ worth of vandalism had occurred. The vandalism included property destruction and graffiti throughout the building. A preliminary estimate of the total cost of the damage is around $20,000. It appears the crime was committed on the night of April 26.
April 29, The Lewiston Police Department
