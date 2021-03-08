On March 6, at approximately 2122 hours (11:22 p.m.), the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Orofino Ambulance, and Rescue, all responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with driver ejection. An Orofino resident, Nolan Leachman, 40, was driving up Upper Fords Creek Road when he crashed, near mile marker 5. Leachman was the only occupant of his 2006 Toyota Tacoma. He was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle was towed, and the incident is still under investigation.
March 6, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
