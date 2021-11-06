Regional News standing
DONNELLY – The West State Fire started last year on this day at 1 p.m., Nov. 2, 2020. It grew to about 50 acres that night and became dramatically visible in Donnelly and Valley County.

The fire burned just 500 feet from Tamarack’s mid-mountain lodge and advanced into treetops, spreading embers quickly. The fire was ultimately kept at about 60 acres and no structures were damaged. But the visibility of the fire and the threat it presented looms large in the minds of residents, visitors, and resort management.

“There’s a lot of lessons you take out of these events,” said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. “For us it’s how do we prevent this type of very active fire from happening on other parts of the mountain.”

Tamarack is now working with state, county, local and federal agencies on “No Boundaries Forestry” projects that stretch forest improvements across jurisdictions and property lines.

Nov. 2, Idaho Department of Lands

