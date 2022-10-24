Regional News standing
On Oct. 15, at approximately 4:14 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff's office and Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the report of a shooting in the area of South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte.

When deputies arrived, they found Lanae A. Tackely, 38, deceased from a gunshot wound. Also, at the scene was Raoul R. Brown, 36, who was arrested and is currently being charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, and injuring another by careless handling and discharging of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

