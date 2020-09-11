On Sept. 9, at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash at about mile marker 1 on Townsite Road. Upon arrival deputies discovered the driver of the white Toyota Tacoma a 71-year-old male identified as Michael Brown from Moscow. Michael stated while he was driving his Tacoma, he swerved to miss a cow moose and rolled his truck. Investigation of the crash is still ongoing.
Sept. 9, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.