TAL Holdings, one of the fastest-growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, announced recently they have reached an agreement in principle to acquire the five-store chain, Orofino Builders Supply, located in Orofino, Grangeville, Kamiah, and Lewiston.

Will Crocket, the current owner of Orofino Builders Supply, told the Clearwater Tribune, “I made the decision to sell the company to TAL Holdings, parent of Tumulum Lumber. TAL is a fifth generation family business with a culture and history very similar to ours.”

March 23, Clearwater Tribune

