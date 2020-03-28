The Mayor and City Council for the City of Orofino met in an unscheduled city council meeting on March 23, 2020 to consider adopting Resolution 20-490 which declares a State of Local Emergency as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Even though there have been no confirmations of the virus with the city the Governing Body felt strongly to be pro-active in trying to slow the spread of the virus with our region of the state. As councilmembers discussed, it is not a matter of “if” the virus will come knocking at our doors but a matter of “when”. The city will closely monitor CDC guidelines and recommendations from the Governor’s Office.
March 25
Clearwater Tribune
