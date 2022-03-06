A special meeting with an executive session was called by Orofino City Council Monday, Feb. 28.
Following an investigation by Jerry Johnson with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the City Council voted unanimously to unappoint and terminate Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt for reported policy violation, effective immediately.
Hoyt has been with the fire department since January 2019.
March 2, Clearwater Tribune
