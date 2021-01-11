Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to a motorhome fire at 1240 Michigan Ave. on Thursday, Dec. 31 just before midnight.
The motorhome was fully engulfed when first responders arrived. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames so they did not reach the inside of the home that the motorhome was parked beside, owned by Joseph Senior. The outside of the home did sustain some damage.
The person staying in the motorhome suffered minor burns and was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital by Clearwater County Ambulance Service.
Jan. 6, Clearwater Tribune
