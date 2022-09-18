Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Orofino Fun Run/Walk is back!

The race offers runners and walkers two unique choices: either a 5K (3.1 miles) run/walk or a 3K (1.8 miles) run/walk experience. Participants will check in at the Orofino City Park starting at 8 a.m., with the 5K and 3K run/walk beginning at 9 a.m.

