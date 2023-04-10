The Orofino Rotary Club will be hosting a gigantic garage sale at the fair building, Friday-Sunday, April 28-30. Donations are accepted starting April 1, by appointment, call Cathy Judge at 208-851-8247 to coordinate.
April 5, Clearwater Tribune
