Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Orofino Rotary Club will be hosting a gigantic garage sale at the fair building, Friday-Sunday, April 28-30. Donations are accepted starting April 1, by appointment, call Cathy Judge at 208-851-8247 to coordinate.

April 5, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments