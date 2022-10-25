The event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Little Flower Room at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 237 C Street in Orofino.
A bake sale and craft sale will be held in conjunction with the dinner, with the proceeds to go toward hurricane relief for residents of Florida.
