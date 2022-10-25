Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Little Flower Room at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 237 C Street in Orofino.

A bake sale and craft sale will be held in conjunction with the dinner, with the proceeds to go toward hurricane relief for residents of Florida.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments