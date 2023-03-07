Regional News standing
The North Idaho FIRST Lego League State Championship was held Saturday, Feb. 11, in Post Falls. The Orofino Green Power Team 44841 won the Overall North Idaho Championship. They competed against 18 teams from around North Idaho. Competition includes four areas – Innovative Research Project, Robot Design, Robot Performance and Core Values.

Feb. 22, Clearwater Tribune

