On March 18, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3286 Lakeview Road and the adjoining property. This warrant was for any cattle on the property and was pursued due to several dead cattle both on this property and surrounding properties. The Sheriff's Office hired cowboys to assist with the warrant and received assistance from the Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Idaho State Brand Inspector. A total of 98 cattle were gathered from the 3286 Lakeview property and surrounding properties over several days.
The cattle from the other properties were gathered with the permission of the owners of those properties. Necropsies were performed on two of the deceased cows finding that they had died from malnutrition and starvation. Many of the cattle gathered showed signs of starvation. The cattle were all taken to a secure facility and are receiving proper feed and care. The owner of the cattle, Douglas Towles, 78, from Orofino, was cited for permitting animals to go without care. The investigation is ongoing.
March 25, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
