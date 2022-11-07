Regional News standing
Longtime Orofino resident Alex Irby was presented an award from Senator Mike Crapo on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the senator’s office in Lewiston, for Irby’s dedication to the Clearwater Basin Collaborative.

Nov. 2, The Clearwater Tribune

