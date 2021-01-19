On Jan. 14, at 19:29 (7:29 p.m.), Clearwater County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a green 1998 Saturn for expired registration and speeding. The driver of the Saturn was identified as Tyler Bradley, 31, of Orofino. Bradley fled the traffic stop on foot. Bradley ended up in the Clearwater River. Approximately 23 minutes later Bradley was apprehended trying to hide near the railroad tracks. Bradley was transported by Clearwater County Ambulance to The Clearwater Valley Hospital, where he was treated for symptoms of hypothermia. The outside temperature was 29 degrees, and the water temperature was 34 degrees. Bradley is currently being held in the Clearwater County Jail on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 14, The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.