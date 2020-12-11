On Dec. 9, The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and Clearwater County Ambulance responded to 244 Waterfall Loop, Orofino. It had been reported a female, later identified as 58-year-old Kari Martin, of Orofino, was being attacked by a large Pit Bull that had her pinned to the ground. When the Deputies arrived, it was discovered the dog had been pulled off Martin by a good Samaritan. The Samaritan kept the dog pinned to the ground while the Deputies and Ambulance personnel aided Martin, who was then transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital, with serious injuries sustained from the attack. The dog was euthanized at the request of it's owner.
