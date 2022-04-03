Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A student at Orofino Elementary School (OES) reported that writing on the girls’ bathroom wall in the fifth and sixth grade hall of Orofino Elementary School indicated “I have a bomb” around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

OES administration and staff evacuated students to a safe location away from the building and alerted law enforcement. The building was swept and it was established by law enforcement that the threat was not credible.

March 30, Clearwater Tribune

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments