A student at Orofino Elementary School (OES) reported that writing on the girls’ bathroom wall in the fifth and sixth grade hall of Orofino Elementary School indicated “I have a bomb” around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.
OES administration and staff evacuated students to a safe location away from the building and alerted law enforcement. The building was swept and it was established by law enforcement that the threat was not credible.
March 30, Clearwater Tribune
