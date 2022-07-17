Orofino Babe Ruth ended the season with a win over Grangeville, taking first place in the Central Idaho League (CIL) Tournament on Wednesday, June 29. Orofino Babe Ruth is a growing program that has shown great success in the last two years. This year we had 30 rostered players with two full teams, Orofino Blue and Orofino Gray.
July 13, Clearwater Tribune
