Unofficial results for the Clearwater County Consolidated Election held Nov. 2, were posted Tuesday evening for the following districts and positions:

Mayer Sean Simmons will retain his office with 364 or 57.23 percent of the vote. Don Gardener received 272 or 42.77 percent.

Nov. 3, Clearwater Tribune

