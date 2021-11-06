Unofficial results for the Clearwater County Consolidated Election held Nov. 2, were posted Tuesday evening for the following districts and positions:
Mayer Sean Simmons will retain his office with 364 or 57.23 percent of the vote. Don Gardener received 272 or 42.77 percent.
Nov. 3, Clearwater Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.