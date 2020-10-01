Orofino City Council members and city staff praised the efforts of several local members of the community at the meeting held Sept. 22, to deliver some long-awaited projects in Orofino.
City Administrator Ryan Smathers announced that the first phase of the skate park had been completed, and is now open to the public on Dunlap Road, just beneath the Orofino Junior/Senior High School. John Anderson of Riverview Construction contributed to the excavation work required and Josh Steiner and crew with Fury Concrete poured the concrete and prepared the foundation for the ramps.
Sept. 30
Clearwater Tribune
