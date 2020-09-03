The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received report of the overdue hiker, in the Black Lead Mountain area, on Sept. 1. Andrew Schubauer, from Missoula, was supposed to return on Aug. 31 for work, and did not show up. Deputies and Back Country Medics responded to search for Schubauer. The Medics’ helicopter located Schubauer's vehicle, traveling on the road near Black Lead. Schubauer stopped his vehicle when he saw the helicopter. The Medics were able to identify Schubauer by a picture, and he gave them a thumbs up. Schubauer reported, to the Sheriff’s Office, that the terrain proved more difficult than he had anticipated, causing his delay in returning.
Sept. 2, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
