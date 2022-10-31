Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Brenda Holmes has scheduled Paint Parties on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Winchester Community Church. Cost is $20 with an option from three pictures and all supplies provided.

Anyone interested is welcome to come and participate. Contact Shannon at 208-553-6600 to reserve a spot.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments