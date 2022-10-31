Brenda Holmes has scheduled Paint Parties on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Winchester Community Church. Cost is $20 with an option from three pictures and all supplies provided.
Anyone interested is welcome to come and participate. Contact Shannon at 208-553-6600 to reserve a spot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.