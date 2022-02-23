Abbot Laboratories announced Thursday, Feb. 17, it was recalling powdered infant formulas (including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare) made at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.
Idaho Public Health officials have confirmed some of the Similac formulas involved in the recall are, or have recently been, sold in Idaho. Parents of infants should check www.similacrecall.com to find out if the formula they use is included in the recall.
The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating these complaints and warns consumers not to use or purchase these infant formulas. According to the FDA, all four infants were hospitalized (three with cronobacter infections and one with Salmonella infection). One infant death has been reported.
Feb. 18, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
