Youth Advisory Board (YAB) members explained their request for free access to use Riverfront Park for Youthfest. The daylong event, celebrating the end of the school year, is planned for Saturday, June 4. Free activities for younger children will be offered in the afternoon, and teen time in the evening with a barbecue in between. The council approved their request.
May 19, The Clearwater Progress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.