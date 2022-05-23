Regional News standing
Youth Advisory Board (YAB) members explained their request for free access to use Riverfront Park for Youthfest. The daylong event, celebrating the end of the school year, is planned for Saturday, June 4. Free activities for younger children will be offered in the afternoon, and teen time in the evening with a barbecue in between. The council approved their request.

May 19, The Clearwater Progress

