Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Cottonwood City Council passed resolutions to raise the water and sewer rates by three percent each at their July meeting Monday, July 12.

They also had representatives from Walco, Inc. ask for a 4.9 percent increase in garbage pickup rates citing their increasing costs.

July 15, The Cottonwood Chronicle

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments