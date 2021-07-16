The Cottonwood City Council passed resolutions to raise the water and sewer rates by three percent each at their July meeting Monday, July 12.
They also had representatives from Walco, Inc. ask for a 4.9 percent increase in garbage pickup rates citing their increasing costs.
July 15, The Cottonwood Chronicle
