OROFINO -- Plans are under way for the annual Patchwork Bazaar, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Orofino Junior Senior High School. To have handmade/homemade crafts and/or food at this year’s bazaar, contact Jo Sharrai at 208-476-3320 or Sallie Wilhelm at 208-476-3190 to obtain an application or for further information. The bazaar is sponsored by the Orofino branch of AAUW. Money raised is used for local scholarships.
