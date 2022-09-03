Clearwater Valley Fire Districts Auxiliary in cooperation with first responders from the Clearwater Valley will be hosting a 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony at the Orofino City Park, Sunday, Sept. 11.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. sharp, with Harold Kinne Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3296 and Auxiliary lowering the large city flag to half-staff, followed by a first responders prayer, a wreath laying at the base of the flag pole, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.
