A New York City investment firm that owns 44 percent of Midas Gold has proposed stacking the company’s corporate board by replacing five sitting board members with board members of its own choosing.
If the board takeover is successful, Midas Gold could be converted from a Canadian company to a U.S. company with headquarters in Boise, according to Paulson’s letter to Midas Gold employees and shareholders.
Nov. 25, The Star News
