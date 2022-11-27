Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Payette National Forest is asking for comments on a multi-year project that would include as much as 30,000 acres of prescribed burns per year to reduce the risk of catastrophic forest fires.

Comments on the proposal should be submitted through the project website by Dec. 15.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments