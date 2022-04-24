The Payette National Forest is implementing “Open Seasons” to receive recreation event and temporary outfitter and guide special use permit applications. Open seasons for all Ranger Districts are Nov. 1 – Feb. 15 for summer/fall activities, and Aug. 1 – Sept. 15 for winter/spring activities each year.
Additional information and application forms are available at www.fs.usda.gov/payette. For information: Emily Simpson, recreation specialist, emily.simpson@usda.gov.
April 19, Payette National Forest
