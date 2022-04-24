Regional News standing
The Payette National Forest is implementing “Open Seasons” to receive recreation event and temporary outfitter and guide special use permit applications. Open seasons for all Ranger Districts are Nov. 1 – Feb. 15 for summer/fall activities, and Aug. 1 – Sept. 15 for winter/spring activities each year.

Additional information and application forms are available at www.fs.usda.gov/payette. For information: Emily Simpson, recreation specialist, emily.simpson@usda.gov.

April 19, Payette National Forest

