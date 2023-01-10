November saw a record 879 timber loads hauled off the National Payette Forest in a single month.
A typical month on the Payette sees between 200 to 300 semi-trucks each hauling about 55,000 pounds of downed trees to nearby lumber mills, said Payette public affairs specialist Kelly Martin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.