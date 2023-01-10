Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

November saw a record 879 timber loads hauled off the National Payette Forest in a single month.

A typical month on the Payette sees between 200 to 300 semi-trucks each hauling about 55,000 pounds of downed trees to nearby lumber mills, said Payette public affairs specialist Kelly Martin.

