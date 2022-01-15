Regional News standing
According to the Rex Theater’s owner, Chris Wagner, of Grangeville, the theater is in dire danger of being closed permanently.

According to Wagner, the of the Rex’s dilemma is one that distresses many theaters, streaming. People can now stay home and stream movies, making the trip to the local theater unnecessary.

Wagner says that since the pandemic, movies have been slow coming out of Hollywood, adding to the struggle for small town theaters (it’s unusual for a town the size of Orofino to have the luxury of a theater.)

Jan. 12, Clearwater Tribune

