Perpetua Resources has been awarded $200,000 by the U.S. Department of Defense to study antimony that could be mined as part of the company’s proposed mine near Yellow Pine.
The money will fund studies to determine if an estimated 150 million pounds of antimony the mine could produce will meet military specifications, Perpetua CEO Laurel Sayer said.
