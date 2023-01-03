Perpetua Resources has been awarded nearly $25 million by the U.S. Department of Defense to advance its proposed gold and antimony mine near Yellow Pine, the Boise company announced this week.
The money was awarded to Perpetua “to secure an American source of critical minerals for missiles and munitions,” according to the defense department.
