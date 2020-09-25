The nearly 64-year-old Pilot Peak Lookout on the Payette National Forest has received some much-needed restoration to keep the remote lookout in operation.
Located between Warren and Edwardsburg, the lookout on Pilot Peak has been used as a fire lookout since 1919, when it was first constructed as a log building. The lookout was rebuilt in 1956.
Restoration work is underway to remove lead-based paint, repair the roof and other maintenance to bring it back to its original condition, said Cody Allred, a Public Information Intern on the Payette.
Sept. 24, The Star News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.