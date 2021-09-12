A McCall man and a Las Vegas man died and a McCall man was injured when a single-engine plane crashed about 60 miles east of McCall last Saturday, Valley County Coroner Scott Carver said.
Dead are James Robert Atkins, 56, of McCall, and Donald Scott MacRae, 62, of Las Vegas, who were passengers in the six-seat Cessna 206 airplane.
Injured was Brian Gray of McCall, the pilot of the plane who works for McCall Aviation, which owned the plane.
Sept. 2 The Star-News
